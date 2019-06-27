Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Hits first homer
Stallings went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs and a walk in the Pirates' 10-0 win over the Astros on Thursday.
The 29-year-old backstop had an active day from the ninth spot in the order, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and swatting his first long ball of the season with a sixth-inning solo shot off Cy Sneed. Stallings was brought up out of necessity after Francisco Cervelli (concussion) hit the injured list, but he's done well with his opportunity so far, as this big day at the plate brings his slash line up to .341/.400/.439 through 41 at-bats.
