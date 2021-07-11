Stallings went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

The backstop sat out the first game of the twin bill before starting behind the plate in Game 2. He accounted for half of Pittsburgh's runs with a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning. Stallings has now homered in each of his past two games and has launched a career-high seven long balls and 36 RBI so far this season.