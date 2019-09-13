Stallings went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Giants.

Stallings tacked on a key insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo homer to left, and Pittsburgh would come away with a 4-2 victory. The 29-year-old backstop has left the yard in two of his last three contests, though he sits with just six homers and 12 RBI over 64 games in 2019.

