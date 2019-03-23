Stallings (neck) is listed as an available bench option for Saturday's split-squad Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Jason Delay is also on hand as another reserve backstop, but the fact that Stallings will dress for the exhibition suggests the stiff neck that he first experienced Wednesday is no longer much of a concern. With Elias Diaz (illness) slated to open the season on the injured list, Stallings is poised to break camp as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Francisco Cervelli.