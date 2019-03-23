Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Looks to be over neck issue
Stallings (neck) is listed as an available bench option for Saturday's split-squad Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Jason Delay is also on hand as another reserve backstop, but the fact that Stallings will dress for the exhibition suggests the stiff neck that he first experienced Wednesday is no longer much of a concern. With Elias Diaz (illness) slated to open the season on the injured list, Stallings is poised to break camp as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Francisco Cervelli.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Exits with stiff neck•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Plays hero in series opener•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Provides offense against Cards•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Returns to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...