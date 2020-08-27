Stallings is not starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Stallings will retreat to the bench for Game 2 of Thursday's twin bill after catching all nine innings in Game 1 while going 2-for-4 with an RBI. John Ryan Murphy is starting at catcher in this one.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Big day at plate•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Receives breather Friday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sitting in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not catching Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday•