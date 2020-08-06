Stallings is out of the lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Stallings will sit for the second time in three days, but he's picked up three starts in the Pirates' last five contests and still looks like the team's preferred backstop. John Ryan Murphy will get a turn behind the plate in Thursday's series finale, catching for JT Brubaker in the latter's first MLB start.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Won't start Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Starting gig on tap•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Reaches base three times Monday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Day off Saturday•