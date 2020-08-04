site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Stallings will not start Tuesday against the Twins.
Stallings will sit for the fourth time in the season's first 11 games. John Ryan Murphy takes his place behind the plate.
