Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Stallings had started each of the last two games, and he went 1-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Michael Perez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
