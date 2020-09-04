site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: On bench for nightcap
Stallings isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Stallings went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts during the matinee, and he'll take a seat for Game 2. John Ryan Murphy will take his place behind the dish.
