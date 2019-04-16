Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Opportunities limited
Stallings isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
The Pirates made liberal use of No. 2 catcher Elias Diaz last season, but Stallings hasn't been extended the same opportunity while Diaz has been stuck on the injured list all season while working back from an illness. He'll remain on the bench for the third straight game while top backstop Francisco Cervelli sticks in the lineup. Stallings has drawn just two starts through the PIrates' first 15 contests.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Looks to be over neck issue•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Exits with stiff neck•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Plays hero in series opener•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Provides offense against Cards•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...