Stallings isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

The Pirates made liberal use of No. 2 catcher Elias Diaz last season, but Stallings hasn't been extended the same opportunity while Diaz has been stuck on the injured list all season while working back from an illness. He'll remain on the bench for the third straight game while top backstop Francisco Cervelli sticks in the lineup. Stallings has drawn just two starts through the PIrates' first 15 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories