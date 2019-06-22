Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against the Padres.

Stallings will be making only seventh start since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 26. He's only expected to spell top backstop Elias Diaz once or twice per week while he's up with the big club and should be headed back to Triple-A once Francisco Cervelli (concussion) is activated from the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories