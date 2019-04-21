Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Placed on injured list
Stallings was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cervical neck strain Sunday.
Stallings is out of options, so his move to the injured list allows the Pirates to activate Elias Diaz (illness) without needing to designate him for assignment. It's unclear how seriously he's injured or when he's expected to return.
