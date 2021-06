Stallings went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Stallings was the hero for the Pirates, as he drove home the game-winning run in the 12th inning with an RBI single that scored Adam Frazier. The backstop extended his hitting streak to four games as well and has hit .255 with a .747 OPS in 13 games since May 15.