Stallings went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

Stallings has endured a slow start to the season and even went through a four-game hitless stretch, but he's now reached base at least twice in each of his last two contests. The backstop is not known for his offensive ability and that has been the case over the first few games of this season as well, but he is slowly moving in the right direction since he's hit safely in back-ti-back games for the first time in 2021.