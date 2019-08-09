Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Cardinals on Friday.

He snapped an 0-for-13 skid with his third homer in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee. Stallings is slashing .272/.337/.391 with three homers and six RBI in 101 plate appearances. The 29-year-old has become the regular catcher for both Joe Musgrove and Chris Archer, who starts Friday.

