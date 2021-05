Stallings went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

After tying the score at 6-6 with a two-run double in the seventh inning, Stallings walked it off in the ninth with a two-run blast off Jake McGee. The catcher has put together a strong May so far, slashing .286/.359/.571 with two of his three homers on the year and seven RBI in 11 games.