Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Pops fourth long ball
Stallings went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in the Pirates' 10-2 victory over the Angels on Monday.
The backstop chipped in on a big day for the Pittsburgh offense with a fourth-inning solo shot off Jose Rodriguez, for his fourth long ball of the season. He's performed respectably over his 102 at-bats in 2019, as this performance leaves him with a .284/.348/.441 slash line.
