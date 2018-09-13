Stallings went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

He's serving as Francisco Cervelli's backup while Elias Diaz (hamstring) remains sidelined. Stallings, who is best known for his steady defense, hit a surprising .285 in 256 Triple-A at-bats in 2018 (well above his career mark of .252). The 28-year-old has made just 19 appearances in the majors over the last three seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories