Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Provides offense against Cards
Stallings went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.
He's serving as Francisco Cervelli's backup while Elias Diaz (hamstring) remains sidelined. Stallings, who is best known for his steady defense, hit a surprising .285 in 256 Triple-A at-bats in 2018 (well above his career mark of .252). The 28-year-old has made just 19 appearances in the majors over the last three seasons.
