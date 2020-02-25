Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Reaches base three times Monday
Stallings went 2-for-2 with a double and an HBP against the Yankees on Monday.
The 30-year-old is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's primary catcher in 2020. He saw his first sustained action last season, slashing .262/.322/.410 with six homers in 309 plate appearances. Primarily known for his defensive skills behind the plate, Stallings has batted .291 (in 523 at-bats) over his last three minor-league campaigns with nine homers and two steals.
