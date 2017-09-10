Play

Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

With Francisco Cervelli dealing with a quadricep injury, Stallings will serve as the Pirates' third option at catcher behind Elias Diaz and Chris Stewart. Stallings put together a solid year with Indianapolis, where he hit .301/.358/.431 over 62 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast