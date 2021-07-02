Stallings went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Thursday's loss against the Brewers.

Stallings drove home Ke'Bryan Hayes with an RBI double in the ninth inning, and he had previously singled in the bottom of the second as well. The backstop is firmly entrenched as the Pirates' starting catcher and his numbers back that up, as he's putting up slightly better numbers compared to the beginning of the year. Stallings is slashing .265/.342/.324 with six RBI over his last 10 games, though his .231 average on the season remains poor compared to what he accomplished in each of his previous two seasons.