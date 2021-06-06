site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Resting Sunday
Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Stallings is getting some routine maintenance after catching each of the Pirates' last three games. Michael Perez will form a battery with starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the series finale.
