Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Resumes activities
Stallings (neck) was cleared to resume light baseball activities Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Stallings was diagnosed with cervical neck strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. The transaction coincided with fellow catcher Elias Diaz's (illness) activation from the IL, so Stallings with be a clear No. 3 in the organizational pecking order at the position once he's healthy again.
-
