Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The catcher took another trip on the shuttle back to the big leagues with Francisco Cervelli (concussion) landing on the 7-day disabled list. He'll serve as Elias Diaz's backup for however long Cervelli must remain sidelined. Stallings is hitting a useful .289/.335/.396 slash for Indianapolis but has not yet taken a big-league at-bat in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories