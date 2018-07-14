Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Returns to Pittsburgh
Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Stallings will serve as the backup catcher after Francisco Cervelli (concussion) landed on the 7-day disabled list. Stallings has gone 1-for-6 with a walk through four games in the big leagues this season.
