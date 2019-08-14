Stallings was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Angels due to a migraine, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Elias Diaz will take over for Stallings behind the dish, while Erik Gonzalez will enter the lineup at third base. Stallings will likely be reevaluated during Thursday's off day before the Pirates determine his status for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.

