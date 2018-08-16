Stallings was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Cervelli is back to full health, so Stallings will head back to the minors after a four-day stay with the big club during which he failed to make an appearance. The 28-year-old, who is hitting .284/.333/.408 with Triple-A Indianapolis, will continue to serve as organizational catching depth.

