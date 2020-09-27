The Pirates placed Stallings on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday.

Stallings isn't believed to have a lengthy history of concussions, so the expectation is that he'll be fully cleared to resume baseball activities early in the offseason. He'll wrap up the 2019 campaign with a .248/.326/.376 slash line with three home runs and 18 RBI across 143 plate appearances over 42 games.

