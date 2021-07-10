Stallings is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Having not played since Wednesday, Stallings figures to be well-rested and ready to catch Saturday's nightcap. Stallings was behind the plate for Max Kranick's perfect, albeit abbreviated start June 27, so he'll likely be in the lineup for the righty's second outing of 2021. Michael Perez is catching and batting seventh for the afternoon game.