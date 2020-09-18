site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jacob-stallings-sitting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stallings is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.
Stallings will receive a breather in the first game of the twin bill and figures to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap. John Ryan Murhpy starts behind the plate in the matinee, batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read