Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Stallings is getting a routine breather after starting at catcher both of the past two days and going a combined 3-for-5 with three walks at the plate. John Ryan Murphy will be behind the dish in the series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not catching Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Won't start Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Starting gig on tap•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Reaches base three times Monday•