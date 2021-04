Stallings is 3-for-16 with one double and five walks in the season's first seven games.

He reached base three times Thursday with a single and two walks. After just 21 plate appearances, Stallings is batting .188 but holds a 5:5 BB:K. His .062 ISO is well below a career mark of .108. Surprisingly, the catcher hits better on the road (.274/.336/.406) than at PNC Park (.244/.323/.328) and the team plays its next six games at home.