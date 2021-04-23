Stallings went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
After starting the season batting .333 in his first 10 games, Stallings is hitless in his last 18 at-bats. He remains the team's primary option at catcher over Michael Perez, so he could hurt fantasy teams until he regains his early April batting stroke. Stallings is slashing .208/.345/.292 in 55 plate appearances.
