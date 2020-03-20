Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Starting gig on tap
While Stallings' defensive prowess is the reason he's set to serve as Pittsburgh's primary catcher, he's also hit for a decent batting average with Triple-A Indianapolis in recent seasons, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The 30-year-old has batted .291 (in 523 at-bats) over his last three minor-league campaigns with nine homers and two steals. He slashed .262/.325/.382 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI in 210 plate appearances last season with Pittsburgh. Stallings led all major-league catchers in DRS per inning (minimum 450 innings), finishing with an overall plus-14 DRS in 463.1 innings played. He spent the offseason strengthening the back that bothered him last summer and hit .300 in 20 Grapefruit League at-bats. His top priority remains defense but he's shown an ability to hit for a higher batting average than other catchers.
