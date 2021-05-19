site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Still out Wednesday
Stallings (quadriceps) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Stallings will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he suffered a left quadriceps bruise Sunday. Michael Perez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
