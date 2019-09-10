Stallings went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer against the Giants on Monday.

He's seen the bulk of starts behind home plate over the past month, but mostly because of his defensive skills. General manager Neal Huntington has said that improving the catching position for 2020 is one of his main concerns, meaning that Stallings may not see another year-over-year bump in playing time. He's slashing .268/.339/.389 in 175 plate appearances.