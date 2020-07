Stallings will not start Saturday's matinee against St. Louis, manager Derek Shelton said during his post-game media conference on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Shelton said it wouldn't be fair to ask Stallings to catch in a day game following a night game. The backstop went 1-for-3 with a two-run single off Cardinals' starter, Jack Flaherty. John Ryan Murphy will serve as the team's catcher for Trevor Williams.