Jones (4-6) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Jones struck out three of the first four batters he faced on the night before allowing two batters to reach in the second, though he would manage to escape the inning unscathed thanks to a double play ball. Unfortunately that luck would not continue as the right-hander went on to surrender runs in each of the next three frames while issuing a season-high four walks in the contest. Jones has now surrendered five or more runs in two of his last four starts and has issued multiple free passes in five straight. It also marked the second time in his last four outings that he was unable to make it through five innings.