Pirates' Jared Jones: Allows two homers in first loss

Jones (1-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Jones was hampered by the long ball, as he surrendered two-run homers to Nick Kurtz and Jeff McNeil in the second and fourth innings, respectively. The early returns for Jones since making his season debut May 29 have been lackluster, though a slow start from the 24-year-old is hardly surprising given that he's coming off missing all of 2025 due to right elbow surgery. The right-hander will carry a 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 17.1 innings (four starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday on the road against the Rockies.