Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday that Jones is among those competing for a spot in the rotation, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Jones has turned heads this spring, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with a 3:3 K:BB while touching triple digits on the radar gun. The 22-year-old is not on the 40-man roster and held a 4.72 ERA during his time at Triple-A Indianapolis last season, which would seem to make him a long shot for the Opening Day roster on the surface. The Pirates have a couple rotation spots up for grabs, though, so Jones could make the decision difficult if he continues to pitch well.