Pirates' Jared Jones: Exceeds 80 pitches in no-decision

Jones did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Reds, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Jones allowed runs in three separate frames but posted his highest pitch count of the season, throwing 52 of 81 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. Although none of his six outings have exceeded five innings, the 24-year-old has yielded three earned runs or fewer four times as he continues to get stretched out. He'll carry a 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:9 K across 25 frames this season into a road matchup with the Phillies next week.