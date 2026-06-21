Pirates' Jared Jones: Exits after taking liner to elbow

Jones was lifted from his start Sunday against the Rockies after being struck in the right elbow by an 87.9-mph line drive off the bat of TJ Rumfield, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates were able to record an inning-ending out on the play in question, resulting in Jones finishing his day with three strikeouts and one run allowed on one hit and two walks across three frames. Jones was making his fifth start of the season for Pittsburgh on Sunday after completing his recovery from surgery on his right elbow. While it's less than an ideal that the same elbow was struck by a comebacker, Jones should be able to steer clear of an extended absence so long as he was able to avoid a fracture. He's currently being evaluated by the Pirates' medical staff, but the team should have an update on his status later Sunday.