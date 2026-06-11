Pirates' Jared Jones: Fans four in no-decision

Jones took a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out four.

After missing just over a year due to elbow surgery, Jones continues to work with a pitch count during the early stages of his campaign. The 24-year-old right-hander has yet to reach the 80-pitch marker, but he's given up just a pair of runs in his past two outings while also keeping the ball in the park. Jones is next set to take a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings into a tough road assignment against the Athletics.