Jones allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four across four scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League against Atlanta.

Jones entered the conversation for a rotation spot by flashing elite velocity early in the spring, but he's turned his stuff into results more effectively in his past two outings. The latest came while facing the vast majority of Atlanta's regular lineup, and he's now combined to post a 7:1 K:BB across his last 6.2 frames. Two spots in the Pittsburgh rotation remain unclaimed, and Jones could be in line to grab one.