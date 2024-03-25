General manager Ben Cherington said that Jones will start the Pirates' third game of the regular season Saturday in Miami, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cherington confirmed that Jones will be part of the Pirates' Opening Day roster, though Pittsburgh still has yet to officially select the 22-year-old right-hander to the 40-man roster. Heading into spring training, Jones looked to be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot with the big club, but he made it impossible for the Pirates to leave him off the roster after he allowed just three unearned runs to go along with a 15:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings during the Grapefruit League. Like most young pitchers, control will likely be a concern for Jones in his first taste of the big leagues, but the strikeout upside he displayed in the spring as well as in every stop of the minors make him a worthy late-round target in fantasy drafts.