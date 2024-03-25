Jones was informed Monday that he's made the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

While the team has yet to confirm that Jones will be part of its rotation, that's the expectation. The hard-throwing right-hander earned a spot by allowing just three unearned runs during spring training, compiling a 15:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings of work. Jones has not yet pitched in the big leagues and doesn't have great control, but the 22-year-old certainly possesses some bat-missing ability.