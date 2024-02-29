Jones has made two appearances and thrown 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Grapefruit League action.

Jones pitched with Triple-A Indianapolis for half of the 2023 season. He struggled slightly at the level by maintaining a 4.72 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 82 innings, though his 99:34 K:BB highlighted his potential. Jones is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster after the Pirates made multiple additions to the rotation this offseason, but he will almost certainly make his big-league debut at some point in 2024.