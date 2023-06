Jones was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Saturday, John Dreker of Pirates Prospects reports.

A second-round pick by the Pirates in 2020, Jones has been outstanding for Double-A Altoona in 2023 with a 2.23 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while accumulating a 47:16 K:BB over 44.1 innings. The right-hander is now one stop away from reaching the majors, and he could make starts for the Pirates by the time 2023 comes to a close.