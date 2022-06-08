Quintana (1-3) took the loss Thursday against Detroit, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings.

Quintana allowed one hit in his first time through the lineup but fell apart after that, allowing seven of the next nine batters to reach safely. It was his shortest start and first time he gave up four earned runs in a start this season. The lefty has failed to complete five innings in five of his 11 starts on the season.