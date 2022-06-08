Quintana (1-3) took the loss Thursday against Detroit, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings.
Quintana allowed one hit in his first time through the lineup but fell apart after that, allowing seven of the next nine batters to reach safely. It was his shortest start and first time he gave up four earned runs in a start this season. The lefty has failed to complete five innings in five of his 11 starts on the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Takes no-decision against Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Strikes out four•
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Can't escape fourth inning in loss•
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Throws seven scoreless innings•
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Tosses six scoreless•
-
Pirates' Jose Quintana: Five strong innings Thursday•