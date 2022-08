Newman went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Reds.

Newman extended his hitting streak to five games, three of which have been multi-hit efforts. He's hitting .500 in the span while also tallying nine runs scored. Newman is locked into a spot toward the top of the Pirates lineup and is currently maintaining a .276/.321/.370 line across 193 plate appearances for the season.